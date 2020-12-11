Tampa group lays WWII unclaimed veteran to rest in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local World War II veteran, whose body went unclaimed, was escorted today to her final resting place at the Sarasota National Cemetery by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

The group paired up with the James Haley VA hospital to make sure veterans with no family are laid to rest with the honor they deserve.

“Taking the veteran on their last mile,” said David Allen, who organized CVMA.

Rose M Philip was 96-years-old, and she served in the US Navy during World War II and was Yeomen 1st class. She is the first female veteran the group has laid to rest.

“There’s not many left and a rarity to be able to do this for our sister when no one else will is just a privilege for us,” said Allen.

“We have to look back and represent and appreciate the ones who’ve gone before us that has given me the right to serve and wear my uniforms,” said Kathryn Wilgus, a combat veteran.

This was the 19th ceremony they’ve held since starting “The Last Mile” in 2019.