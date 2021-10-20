Tampa Bay corn maze honors Gabby Petito

Sarasota County

Hunsader Farms (WFLA Photo)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area farm used its annual corn maze to honor Gabby Petito.

Hunsader Farms announced that its 2021 corn maze was designed this year to pay tribute to Gabby and her family. 

“This National story has not just helped find Gabby, but has helped find other missing persons. To Gabby’s family: our thoughts and prayers are with you!” Hunsader farms said in a post on their Instagram.

In the past, the farm’s maze has even featured a tribute to Snooty the Manatee who passed away in 2017.

Hunsader Farms was founded in 1967.

