Tampa Bay community continues to show interest in Petito, Laundrie case

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Terri DeSesso is from Parrish, Florida. She admits she never knew Gabby Petito or the family of Brian Laundrie, but somehow she felt compelled to drive 52 miles to the Laundrie family home to put up signs and leave flowers in their front yard.

“Because I’m a mother and a grandmother and I feel for both parties. I feel for them and I feel for the lost girl’s parents,” DeSesso said.

Now, like many others, she’s hoping Brian Laundrie’s parents will help police if they have any idea where their son is.

“I feel bad for them but at the same time, they’ve got to have a heart. I know they’re hurting, but if he did it, let us know where he’s at,” she said.

A number of people have driven by the Laundrie family home to take photos or video as they roll slowly by.

North Port police are stationed outside of the home and are trying to limit traffic through the neighborhood, but a steady stream of people continued into the area on Friday as people are drawn to the story.

The Laundrie family had food delivered on Friday to their door, but they didn’t leave and had nothing to say to the media as the search for their son continues.