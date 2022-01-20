Tampa Bay area school ranks #1 on 2022 best elementary schools list in America

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area school was ranked as the No. 1 best public elementary school in America for 2022.

Pine View School in Osprey earned the top spot and was the only Tampa Bay area elementary school to crack the top 100 on Niche’s annual list.

According to state test scores, 99% of Pine View School students are at least proficient in math and 99% in reading.

Pine View also ranked top 5 for best public middle schools in America and ranked No.1 for best public elementary, middle and high school in the state of Florida.

Niche compiles comprehensive profiles of public and private schools every year and bases its rankings on statistics, as well as opinions from students.

You can find out where your school was ranked by Niche on its website.