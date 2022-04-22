NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police arrested a man Tuesday who they said broke into a local Wendy’s while wielding a “full-sized sword.”

An arrest report from the North Port Police Department said Phillip Tran, 22, of North Port broke into the Wendy’s on Tamiami Trail Tuesday around 3 a.m.

Police said Tran spent roughly 50 minutes in the fast-food store. During that time, police said he ate food from the restaurant and discharged a fire extinguisher inside the kitchen area.

The report said Tran wielded a sword while he committed these actions.

The Wendy’s employees discovered the break-in around 6:27 a.m. when a worker found the drive-thru window broken and the restaurant “in disarray,” police said. Authorities said the damage to the drive-thru window would cost $300 to fix.

North Port police officers found Tran at South Sumter Boulevard at around 8:13 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a separate incident. The report said officers took him into protective custody under the Baker Act.

During an interview with police, Tran said he had a “lack of memory” from the past day and a half, according to the arrest report.

Tran was charged with burglary and grand theft.