Swimmer Emma Weyant returns to Sarasota for celebration fit for an Olympian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After qualifying for the Olympics last week, swimmer Emma Weyant returned home to Sarasota for a celebration fit for an Olympian, SNN reported.

In a shocking turn of events at the United States Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, the 19-year-old finished first in the women’s 400 individual medley. She outswam three former Olympians, finishing the race in 4 minutes and 33.81 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.

“Honestly, this has been really weird. It’s kinda crazy this all happened so suddenly…..It was a crazy feeling it was all surreal and it was just a dream come true honestly,” Weyant told SNN’s Alejandro Romero.

Weyant has been training with Brent Arckey, the head coach of the Sarasota Sharks Swim Team.

“We’re growing, we’ve got a lot of support. A lot of people are loving what we’re doing, and I mean I think you just saw it today,” Arckey said.

On Tuesday, family and friends threw Weyant a homecoming celebration in Sarasota. Video shows a number of people lined up at the airport to greet Weyant after she arrived on a plane.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics kick off on July 23. The swimming competitions will start the following day and run through Aug. 5.

