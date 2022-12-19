TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents near a shooting to avoid the crime scene, which is still very active.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Sawyer Loop Road at the Anson on Palmer Ranch, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

One person was shot and taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said its SWAT Team and Criminal Investigations Section were at the scene investigating the matter, and asked residents to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.