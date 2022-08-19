SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man and two children suffered serious injuries after they were struck by an SUV Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the SUV, driven by a 74-year-old St. Petersburg man, was headed north on Midnight Pass Road, south of Old Stickney Point Road as the three pedestrians were walking on a crosswalk just after 8:45 p.m.

According to an accident report, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were being carried by a 47-year-old man when the SUV failed to yield to them.

The front of the SUV reportedly collided with the man and two children. All three were rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Authorities have yet to release the identities of anyone involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

