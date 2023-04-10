SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A school bus carrying 34 students was struck by an SUV in Sarasota County Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the bus, driven by a 64-year-old woman, was making a left-hand turn with a green arrow at the intersection of 63rd Avenue East and 9th Street East around 7:50 a.m. At the same time, an SUV driven by a 38-year-old man was traveling in the opposite direction.

Troopers said the SUV failed to stop for a red light and collided with the front of the bus.

Neither drivers nor passengers, including the 34 students aboard the bus were injured. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.