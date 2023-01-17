TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities blocked off a portion of U.S. Highway 41 in North Port after they discovered a “suspicious item” near an intersection in North Port on Tuesday afternoon.

The North Port Police Department has closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Eager Avenue to allow experts to examine the item, which was found in the area around 3 p.m.

Drivers should seek alternate routes or expect delays.

Traffic is being diverted from Biscayne to Trionfo and back to U.S. 41 via Grobe Street.

This story is developing and will be updated.