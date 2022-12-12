SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police officers said they are investigating a suspicious death.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of South Tamiami Trail for a welfare check around 5 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman deceased. A man was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Police said they believe it is an isolated incident and everyone involved is accounted for. They said the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6070.