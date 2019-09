SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police say they are investigating a crash involving a car that was reported to have been carjacked that has shutdown U.S. 41 in both directions between Myrtle Avenue and 47th Street.

Sarasota police say officers attempted to stop the car.

The person in the car did not stop and continued a few blocks before it crashed into another vehicle.

Police say the driver of the stolen car was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.