Suspect arrested for attempted murder after break-in at Venice home, deputies say

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect is facing an attempted murder charge after attacking a couple inside their Venice home over the weekend, deputies say.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Burke Road just after midnight Sunday for multiple reports of a home burglary. When they got to the scene, deputies say they found a broken bedroom window and a man with several lacerations.

Witnesses told deputies the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Alana Gibson, forced her way into the house and attacked the sleeping victim with a machete, an arrest report says.

At one point, deputies say Gibson started to strangle the victim. When other residents interrupted the attack, the arrest report says the suspect left the scene and led deputies on a car chase. Gibson was eventually caught and arrested in Charlotte County.

Detectives recovered the machete at the scene along with an ax, a compound bow and several arrows during the investigation. The sheriff’s office says all belonged to Gibson.

During an interview, detectives say Gibson “admitted to planning to kill the husband and convince the wife to run away with her.”

The injured husband was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Gibson was charged with attempted murder, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, battery and fleeing to elude.