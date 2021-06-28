Surfside tragedy reminder of near building collapse in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tragedy in Surfside is a scary reminder for some residents in Sarasota where a potential building collapse was avoided.

In 2010, more than 100 residents the Dolphin Tower had to evacuate after engineers found a main concrete slab holding most of the building up had failed.

“I was a little nervous getting into the building and saying oh this thing could possibly go,” said Dr. Craig Siegel, a resident who still lives in the building after the scare. “They were thinking about them tearing tearing down the building, they weren’t sure the stability of the building.”

The condo built in 1974 is still standing and has since been stabilized.

“It took about three or four years really to go through the whole process of retrofitting everything and it was overseen by the city and the county, so I’m pretty confident that the building is where it should be,” said Siegel.