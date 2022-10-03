NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Families throughout Sarasota County spent Monday dealing with damage left behind by Hurricane Ian.

In North Port, free supplies were available at San Pedro Catholic Church on Tamiami Trail.

Crews distributed packs of water, bags of ice and boxes of ready-to-eat meals.

Families were grateful for the items.

Jen Krizman described it as ‘really helpful’ while opening up about her experience during the storm.

“The whole neighborhood just got hit, the whole line probably for at least half a mile,” Krizman said. “It was really, really bad damage.”

The mom of 2 explained she couldn’t get out of her house until Saturday due to flood waters.

“It was really, really scary,” Krizman said.

Monday, many roads in the city were impassable due to flooding. Crews from around the state are rescued families by boat.

“I don’t even know what to say, other than it’s unbelievable,” homeowner Jim Coffey said.

Additionally, power outages are still an issue. As of Monday morning, 84,920 customers in Sarasota County didn’t have power, according to Florida Power and Light.

A citywide curfew from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. remained in place.

Krizman said the free supplies for families are a sign the city will come together and rebuild.

“I’m sure it might take awhile,” she said. “We’re still clearing the streets and getting power back. The supplies will be needed for a long time.”

A message posted to the North Port Police Department’s Twitter asked those in need of rescue to call 911. It continued by saying, ‘If you need a welfare check please call 941-429-7300. If you have other questions please call 941-861-5000.’