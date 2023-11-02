SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (SNN) — The first weekend of November is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for the annual clock change and the inconveniences that come with it.

While this practice was introduced in the early 20th century, it seems that some Suncoast residents are questioning the necessity of changing the clocks on Sunday.

“We’re gonna fall back. I really don’t think that’s necessary, I think it should just stay the same time all year round. And I prefer the one in the spring to give us more sunlight,” said Sarasota resident Carol Edsell-Perrotti.

Many argue that this bi-annual adjustment does more harm than good. Research shows a spike in car crashes, heart attacks, strokes, and other health issues during the days surrounding these time shifts. Last year, Rep. Vern Buchanan introduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023.

“I think people in general would like to have more sunshine at the end of the day, we’re in the Sunshine state,” said Buchanan.

The bill proposes to “make daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time,” according to its description.

Buchanan said for teenagers, shifting schedules can take a toll on their body clocks.

“Teenagers, it affects them. They end up with about three and a half hours less of sleep a week,” he said.

The Sunshine Protection Act has not made it to the U.S. House for discussion, but one retiree on the Suncoast says that permanent daylight saving time would benefit him.

“Being a retired person, being able to get up and out early for golf, or to play pickleball or golf late in the day makes a big difference to me and I would much prefer the longer daylight hours,” said Sarasota resident Howard Kaiserman.

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m.