Suncoast Blood Bank asking for donations to help troops

Donors give blood at a record attempt for blood donations in Rutland, Vt., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011. Organizers of Vermont’s Gift of Life blood drive marathon are hoping almost 2,000 people show up in Rutland to set a nationwide, single-day blood drive record.To set the record, 1,969 pints of blood will have to be collected. […]

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The military is in the midst of a blood shortage and now they’re asking bay area blood banks for help.

The problem is — there’s not enough blood to serve our community. So tonight, they’re urgently asking for donations.

“We want to help, but we can’t because we don’t have enough blood to serve our own community, so we’re asking our community to reach out and not only provide enough blood for our own patients but allow us to support our troops.” Director of Community Development for Suncoast Blood Bank Jayne Giroux told SNN News.

Blood Donors of every type are needed, but there is currently a critical need for O negative and O positive.

“We consider the military our heroes, here, abroad,” Giroux said. “But when you donate blood your also a hero, you’re a local hero, it is a very selfless act, just like our troops.”

For a full list of donor centers in the area click here.