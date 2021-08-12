Suncoast Animal League needs help with fosters ahead of storm ‘Fred’

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Five dog fosters are need at the Suncoast Animal League ahead of storm “Fred” which Florida may be in the path of.

According to the shelter, they “urgently” need at least five foster parents for dogs.

“At our shelter, we have two sets of dog kennels, one of which sits much lower to the ground level and can get flooded during storms,” the press release explained. “When we prepare for any storm, we move all dogs in the lower kennels into the other kennels, which do not get flooded, in order to keep them safe.”

The shelter said they have so many dogs right now, not all those kennels are available.

“If we can get at least FIVE dogs into foster homes before Saturday, this will free up much needed kennel space and will help our pups ride out the storm safely,” they said.

Suncoast Animal League said five dogs is the goal, but the more dogs they can get into foster homes is better.

The link to apply to foster a dog with the shelter is available online.