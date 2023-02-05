SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention is holding a walk this Sunday morning to raise money and awareness.

These community walks are held in hundreds of communities across the nation, but today it’s happening in Sarasota.

The walks are the core of the Out of the Darkness movement, which began in 2004.

The idea is to give people the courage to open up about their own connections to suicide prevention and a platform to be open about mental health.

Friends, family members, neighbors, and coworkers all walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those they’ve lost.

The walk will kick off at 8 a.m.

So far, they have raised over $65,500.