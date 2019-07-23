Study: 2 of America’s dirtiest beaches are in Sarasota

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area is full of swimmable beaches where people can tan, paddleboard and take in the views.

But as it turns out, the water is not always safe, according to USA Today.

In an article entitled “There’s ‘poop in the water’ at America’s dirtiest beaches. Is yours on the list?,” the newspaper cites a study, which names the dirtiest beaches in 29 states along the U.S. coast or Great Lakes. Of the beaches in Florida, two are in Sarasota County.

Researchers sampled 4,500 beaches in 29 coastal and Great Lakes states and found that nearly 60% had bacteria counts exceeding Environmental Protection Agency standards, according to the report, which is from the Environment America Research and Policy Center. High counts can sicken an estimated 75,000 swimmers a year, the report states.

The report says 85% of sites were contaminated at least one day on the Gulf Coast, which had the lowest success rate.

Bird Key Park in Sarasota showed high levels on 15 out of 64 days sampled. The Venice Fishing Pier also had high levels on 17 of 67 samples.

Florida

• Bayou Texar, Escambia (24 unsafe days, 50 samples)

• Sanders Beach, Escambia (23, 64)

• Crandon Park on Key Biscayne, Miami-Dade (17, 63)

• Bird Key Park, Sarasota (17, 67)

• Venice Fishing Pier, Sarasota (15, 64)

“All too often, our beaches have pollution that puts swimmers at risk,” John Rumpler, a co-author of the report and director of Environment America’s clean water program, told HuffPost. “That’s just totally unacceptable.”

The article notes that most days of the year, the beaches were considered safe. And although the statistics are alarming, experts say this doesn’t necessarily mean the beaches are more polluted than others–they might just be sampled more frequently. And most agencies respond appropriately when pollution levels are too high by closing beaches and posting signs to warn beachgoers.

The experts recommend that those heading to the beach check water-quality reports before their arrival.

“This is a problem we can solve,” Rumpler said. “Most of this beach pollution comes from runoff and sewage overflows, and by investing in smart kinds of green infrastructure we can prevent this pollution and keep our beaches safe for swimming.”

Click here to see the full list of “America’s Dirtiest Beaches.”

