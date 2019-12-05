Student arrested for threat against Woodland Middle School, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A Woodland Middle School student was arrested for making a threat against the school, police said.

North Port police investigated the threat after it began circulating online and quickly learned the student’s name and whereabouts.

When interviewed by detectives, the boy confessed to sending a threatening text, but said it was meant to be a joke, according to police.

“While we do not believe any students were in real danger, new laws have cracked down on this type of behavior,” police said on Facebook.

The juvenile was taken into custody. It’s unclear what charges he faces at this time.

Classes at the school resumed as normal on Thursday.

