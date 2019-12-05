Student arrested for threat against Woodland Middle School, police say

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A Woodland Middle School student was arrested for making a threat against the school, police said.

North Port police investigated the threat after it began circulating online and quickly learned the student’s name and whereabouts.

When interviewed by detectives, the boy confessed to sending a threatening text, but said it was meant to be a joke, according to police.

“While we do not believe any students were in real danger, new laws have cracked down on this type of behavior,” police said on Facebook.

The juvenile was taken into custody. It’s unclear what charges he faces at this time.

Classes at the school resumed as normal on Thursday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss