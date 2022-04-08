SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – An aging high rise condo along Sarasota’s Bayfront will soon see enhancements. 101 Condominium, formerly known as Dolphin Tower, was built in 1974.

The condo building has a history of structural issues. Back in 2010, residents had to be evacuated after a main concrete slab holding up most of the building failed. Residents were allowed back in for several years.

“One of the things that was identified about eight years ago in our garage was some structural issues where the garage deck meets the columns. About two years ago, we did a design to correct this problem, and later that year we passed the special assessment to pay for it. Then we put out for a bid and we engaged the contractor earlier this year,” explained President of 101 Condominium Association Jim Toale.

The 18-month project underway is priced at about $3 million for exterior waterproofing, removing and replacing stucco, and changing the overall look of the building. About $900,000 of that project is dedicated to the structural improvements to the parking garage.

“The goal of this project is to support the slabs where they meet the columns. Most of the repair will be done by attaching steel collars to the tops of the columns. For the perimeter, new concrete beams will be poured across the entire length of the building and then those will be tied into the slabs where those beams are holding up the slam from above, rather than trying to hold it up from below,” explained Toale.

The project is being described as ‘routine maintenance’.

“This process all started before the collapse of Champlain Tower South so we were ahead of the curve, but in retrospect, yes, it needs to be done and now is really when it should be done,” said Toale.

Residents will not be displaced during the garage project. However, the seven commercial tenants will have to vacate their properties for up to six months.

Owner of Burke Antiques on Palm Avenue tells 8 On Your Side she just learned she’d have to move all of her inventory in the last few weeks..

“We want to make money. It is our livelihood and we all have to leave and what, find someplace else,” questioned Cheryl Burke. “I’ve had a lot of businesses in my life and when you move your business, you lose 50% of its sales for the first year and you have to try to re-capture that. 50% does not pay for your expenses,” she continued.

The exact timeline of the project remains unclear. Burke hopes to learn more about when she needs to be out. In the meantime, she remains in limbo, trying to figure out where she’ll set up shop in the meantime.