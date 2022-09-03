SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police said they are still looking for whoever was responsible for killing a teenager almost five years ago.

On Sept. 4, 2017, 14-year-old Jabez Spann disappeared after being seen near 22nd Street in Sarasota.

Around a year and a half later, Jabez’s remains found were found in a rural area of Manatee County off in February 2019.

“They took our baby that’s why it’s so important. They took a part of us,” Jabez Spann’s aunt Latohya Jakes said in February 2022. “It changed our life forever… life has never been the same since that happened.”

To this day, it is not known who killed the 14-year-old and left his remains. According to his family, Jabez may have been a witness of the murder of Travis Combs before he disappeared.

Now five years after Jabez’s disappearance and more than three years after his body was found, the Sarasota Police Department is once again asking for someone to tell them anything about the case.

“We believe someone in our community knows something. Come forward. You can remain anonymous,” the department wrote Saturday morning.

A $50,000 reward is available for information that will lead to a suspect’s arrest in the case. Tips can be made anonymously by calling Sarasota County Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 or visiting their website.