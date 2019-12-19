Truck crashes through wall at Sarasota-Bradenton airport, CEO says

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A truck traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport early Thursday morning, the airport’s president and CEO, Rick Piccolo confirmed.
Piccolo said the truck wound up inside a rental center at the airport after it flew across a perimeter road and crashed through a cinder block wall shortly before 3 a.m.
The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
