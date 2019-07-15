Speed humps coming to St.Armands Circle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Saint Armands Circle will be undergoing a makeover of sorts.

The widely popular area known for its boutique shops and unique restaurants will be receiving some much-needed enhancements to prevent speeding.

Diana Corrigan the Executive Director with the St. Armands Circle Association says the main problem is speeding.

“I’ve been here 20 years and we’ve had three people hit… That’s three too many.”

Corrigan says she’s spent the last two years working with the Florida Department of Transportation on a plan to install speed humps.

The speed humps cost $40,000 to install with funds coming directly from the state. It’s a project F-DOT and the community believes is important for the area.

“At the end of the day, it saves lives and saves injuries.” Brian Rick from FDOT said.

The speed humps are part of a year-long study in which F-DOT will look at how effective they are.

It will then work with the St. Armands Circle Business Association on a permanent plan to put the brakes on speeders.

Crews are scheduled to begin installing them this week, with most installation taking place at night.