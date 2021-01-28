Southwest Airlines adds nonstop flights to Atlanta from Sarasota-Bradenton Int’l Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Southwest Airlines has added daily nonstop service between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The service between SRQ and ATL will begin March 11.

“It is great to see Southwest Airlines continue to expand the destinations they will offer out of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. This new flight will complement the seven other destinations that Southwest Airlines will be serving at SRQ. We look forward to welcoming Southwest Airlines to our airport and the community”, said Rick Piccolo, SRQ president and chief executive officer.

Southwest Airlines will begin service at SRQ on Valentine’s Day. Service will start with year-round flights to Baltimore, Maryland, Chicago, Illinois, Nashville, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas.

Year-round service to Atlanta will start on March 11 and seasonal service to Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will start on March 13.

To book a flight to one of the above destinations, visit Southwest.com.