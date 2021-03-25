Southwest Airlines adds 2 new nonstop service flights to Sarasota-Bradenton Int’l Airport

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Southwest Airlines has added two new destinations and increased frequencies to existing flights out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Southwest Airlines added nonstop service between SRQ and Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) in Dallas, Texas, and Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The nonstop service between SRQ and DAL and the nonstop service between SRQ and GRR will begin June 12 and is scheduled for Saturdays only.

In addition to adding two new destinations, Southwest’s existing daily service to Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) will increase to two times a week from Sunday through Friday starting May 9. Service to Columbus, Ohio (CMH), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT), and Indianapolis, Indiana (IND), will increase from Saturdays only to five times a week, Thursday through Monday, also starting May 9.

Southwest Airlines started service at SRQ on Feb. 14 with year-round service to Baltimore/Washington, Maryland (BWI), Chicago, Illinois (MDW), Nashville, Tennessee (BNA), and Houston, Texas (HOU).

Year-round service to Atlanta, Georgia (ATL) started on March 11, service to Columbus, Ohio (CMH),

Indianapolis, Indiana (IND), and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT) started on March 13, and service to Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE) will start on April 17. These nine destinations along with the two destinations announced Thursday bring the total destinations served by Southwest Airlines at SRQ to 11.

All these destinations are currently available to book online at Southwest.com.

“It is really amazing to see Southwest Airlines continue to grow so rapidly at SRQ. The two new destinations being added today will complement the growing list of destinations Southwest already

serves at SRQ. The increased frequencies to Chicago, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Columbus are a

testament to passenger demand and support for these new flights at SRQ. We look forward to seeing

Southwest continue to grow at SRQ, providing travelers low fares and convenient choices from their

hometown airport,” stated Rick Piccolo, the president and CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.