Snowy plover nesting sites on Siesta Key vandalized twice in four days

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – Protected nesting sites just north of Siesta Key’s public beach have been vandalized twice since spring break kicked off along the Suncoast. Members of Audubon Florida tell 8 On Your Side they’ve reported the incidents to local and state authorities.

“More than 2/3 of the enclosure had been taken down. The stakes had been dragged down the beach, the string was on the ground. The area smelled like urine so I’m thinking maybe somebody had urinated in the area,” said Kylie Wilson with Audubon Florida.

It happened Wednesday and again early Sunday morning.

The area is roped off every year to give snowy plover birds the best chance possible at nesting without any disturbances.

“They are called snowy plovers and they truly are white like snow or like Siesta sand, in this case,” said Wilson. “Because they nest directly on the ground, they are very sensitive and vulnerable to disturbance from people. We have that area posted off because you would never recognize a nest if you were just to walk up to it and it is very easy for someone to step on it. By giving them that enclosure and giving them that buffer, we are giving them an area that they are able to nest without disturbance,” she continued.









Wilson says the protected species has had trouble nesting on Siesta Key recently. She says not a single egg has hatched on the key in the last three years.

“Most likely due to a combination of disturbance and predation, it has become unfortunate because Siesta Key was historically one of the places these birds have had the most success nesting in our area,” said Wilson.

This isn’t the first time she’s seen vandalism to the enclosures on Siesta Key.

“Not last year because 2020, the beaches were closed at this time, but in 2019 we had similar situations around this time of year and it just seems to coincide with spring break,” said the monitoring and stewardship coordinator.

FWC says anyone who disturbs/harms the protected birds or their eggs could face jail time or a fine up to $5,000.