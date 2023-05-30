SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was bitten by a venomous snake in the woods in North Port days before her 21st birthday, according to WBBH.

Seirra Lynn of North Port was with her boyfriend walking on a trail last week at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park when a venomous snake bit her on the leg.

Lynn was airlifted to a nearby hospital after an ambulance arrived. She was sent to the ICU for treatment.

Miraculously, Lynn survived the attack. According to the family’s GoFundMe page, she is in critical condition with serious life-threatening injuries.

“I’ll never forget after they grab the whole family and told us all to come in basically to come see her kind of in a way where you know where it was to come say our goodbyes, ” her boyfriend said.

Lynn and her boyfriend are warning others about staying cautious on trails and taking a walking stick to scare away any snakes that might be on a path.

“She’s a warrior and she fought through,” her boyfriend added.