SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — No injuries were reported after a small helicopter crashed on Thursday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the small chopper crashed east of State Road 72.

(Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

(Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

They said the small Robinson helicopter went down, but two people onboard were OK. They did not suffer any injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.