Slower traffic keep right: North Port man selling bumper stickers for frustrated Florida drivers

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A North Port man frustrated with Florida traffic is now selling cheap bumper stickers to others who are tired of drivers not moving over after passing.

David Coombe is originally from Colorado. He said driving there was relatively easy until marijuana was legalized in the state.

“Then as soon as they legalized pot, then we had the influx of people from all the other states and it was just like Florida. I hit the reset button, I said, ‘I’m out of here,’ and I moved to Florida not realizing I was moving into the melting pot of the driver situation,” he said.

He said he grew up with the rules of the road: the etiquette of passing on the left and then moving back over to the right so others can get around you. Coombe admitted very few people actually do that in Florida.

The built up frustration is what inspired the bumper sticker.

(David Coombe)

“One day, I was behind somebody, I moved over in the right, I passed them on the right and I said to myself, ‘if I’m passing you on the right, you shouldn’t been on the left. And then it was, ‘ding, ding, ding! There’s the bumper sticker,’” he explained. “So I came home, jumped on Photoshop, did the design of it, found a source for printing and I ordered 50 of them.”

Coombe charges just $7, which includes postage, for the bumper stickers. The stickers read, “If I’m passing on the right you shouldn’t be in the left!” With a “slower traffic keep right” sign to the right of the sticker. He said he’s just trying to cover the costs and a little for his time, and said he’s not getting rich from the stickers.

“I’m looking forward to driving down the road and seeing my stickers on the back of someone’s car,” he said.

Coombe said there’s been an increased interest in his cheeky bumper stickers after a few media outlets picked up his story in his neck of the woods down south.

To order a bumper sticker, you can email KeepRightFlorida@gmail.com. Coombe has set up a Venmo account but if a customer isn’t set up with their own account, he will provide an address for a check.