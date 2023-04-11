SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police took two people in custody who they say crashed a car into a shed while driving recklessly Tuesday afternoon.

The Sarasota Police Department said at about 12:30 p.m., officers learned of two suspicious people who were said to be driving recklessly in the area of 23rd Street and Osprey Avenue.

The two individuals were said to be wearing ski masks, an SPD release said.

According to the department, officers spotted the pair in their Kia Soul while they headed east in the area of Fruitville Road and Beneva Road.

“Before Sarasota Police officers could stop the vehicle, the vehicle exited city limits, traveled just into Sarasota County, and struck an outside shed type of building in the 900 block of Beneva Road,” the release said.

The pair were taken into custody with no injuries.

According to police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the crash itself while the Sarasota Police Department will investigate the related criminal investigation.

The suspects have not been identified, but police expect to release more information when it is available.