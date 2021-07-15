Single moms get brand new homes thanks to Habitat Sarasota, Warrick Dunn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two local nonprofits acknowledged the hard work and dedication of two single moms by giving them a new place to call home.

Erica Coleman and Lauren Karabatsos are both single mothers who struggled to find affordable housing during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the mothers got the keys to neighboring homes in the Sarasota area, thanks to a partnership between Habitat for Humanity Sarasota and Warrick Dunn Charities, a non-profit started by former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Warrick Dunn.

Dunn also gave each woman $5,000 to help with their down payment, and Aaron’s furnishings provided them with $10,000 worth of furniture for their homes.