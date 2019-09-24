Silver Alert issued for Sarasota man with Alzheimer’s

(Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a man with Alzheimer’s who has been missing since Monday.

Rodolfo A. Ochoa, age unknown, was last seen in the 2500 block of Ridge Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday, wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, black pants nad a black fedora-style hat.

Deputies say Ochoa suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Ochoa is 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

