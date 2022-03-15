Silver Alert issued for missing Nokomis man, 89

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for an 89-year-old man who went missing in Nokomis.

Deputies said the man, Frank Echevarria is showing signs of dementia.

He was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Tamiami Trail in Nokomis, driving a 2007 black Ford 500 sedan with the Florida tag JD14R.

Echevarria is 5 feet 6 inches and 175 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-5800 or 911.