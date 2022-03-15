Silver Alert issued for missing Nokomis man, 89

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for an 89-year-old man who went missing in Nokomis.

Deputies said the man, Frank Echevarria is showing signs of dementia.

He was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Tamiami Trail in Nokomis, driving a 2007 black Ford 500 sedan with the Florida tag JD14R.

Echevarria is 5 feet 6 inches and 175 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-5800 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss