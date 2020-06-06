Silver Alert issued for missing 92-year-old man in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing and endangered 92-year-old man.

Deputies say Harold Carroll was last leaving his home located at 2889 Seasons Boulevard in Sarasota around 9:30 p.m. Friday to pick up his son but never arrived.

Carroll was last seen driving a silver 2007 Pontiac G6 with a Florida license plate tag IM35VB.

The 92-year-old was last seen wearing a dark-colored, possibly blue, sweatshirt with pictures of golfers on the front and grey sweat pants with red trim.

Deputies say Carroll suffers from dementia.

If you have seen Carroll or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: