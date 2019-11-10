Deputies find missing 82-year-old from Venice

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 5:45 P.M.: Richard Kelly has been found in Hillsborough County.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sarasota County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man from Venice.

Deputies say Richard Kelly, 82, was last seen at his home at 11 a.m. Sunday, which is located at 1772 San Silvestro Drive.

According to deputies, Kelly is diagnosed with dementia and has not been able to drive for some time. However, when his wife noticed he was missing, she also realized their 2005 silver Toyota Camry with the Florida license plate tag IHGK80 was also missing. The Camry has minor damage to the rear.

Kelly is 5 feet 10 inches tall, has grey balding hair, blue eyes, grey beard and wears a black ID bracelet on his left hand.

If you have seen Kelly or know his whereabouts, please contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201.

