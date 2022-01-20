Silver alert issued for 71-year-old Sarasota man with dementia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old Sarasota man who was last seen at his home Wednesday evening.

The alert said Thomas Tousignant, 71, was last seen in the 5100 block of Boca Raton Avenue before he went missing. He is believed to be driving a red 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Florida tag 864QTK.

Tousignant is diabetic with a recent onset of dementia.

Tousignant is described as being approximately 6’ 1” tall, weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and gray eyes.

Anyone with information on Tousignant’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.