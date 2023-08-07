SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Siesta Key has taken the top spot in U.S. News’ list of Florida’s best beaches.

The report said it used reader’s votes and factors like aesthetics, atmosphere and convenience to rank the 15 best beaches in the state.

U.S. News said Siesta Key is one of the most popular beaches in Florida for couples and families.

“Considered one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Siesta Beach features 8 miles of white quartz sand and crystal-clear water, plus dining, shopping and nighttime entertainment,”

Here are the top-ranking beaches in Florida, according to U.S. News:

Siesta Key Santa Rosa Beach Marco Island Delray Beach Destin Palm Beach Fort Walton Beach St. George Island Clearwater Beach Islamorada Amelia Island Panama City Beach Key Largo Boca Raton St. Augustine

If your favorite beach didn’t make the list, U.S. News is allowing visitors to choose from other destinations to add to the list. They include destinations like Sanibel Island, Naples, Cocoa Beach and Anna Maria Island.