Siesta Key residents push for more protections for sea turtles

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sea turtle nesting season began on May 1. MOTE Marine Laboratory’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program is permitted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to conduct research and monitor 35 miles of Sarasota-area beaches.

So far this year, MOTE researchers documented 262 turtle nests along the coastline. 32 of those nests were located on Siesta Key.

Locals on the island tell 8 On Your Side they want to ensure the turtle hatchlings make it to the water safe each and every year.

Last year, many of them were devastated seeing baby turtles misguided by artificial light and crushed on Beach Road.

Experts at MOTE documented two hatchlings that got crushed on Beach Road in 2019 and say around 90 more in the area got disoriented and went the wrong way.

“The headlights shine all over the beach, and of course if the turtles hatch during that time, that is when they get squished. They get squished because there are a lot of cars out there,” said Siesta Key resident Patricia Geruso Blumberg.

Geruso Blumberg has owned a home on Beach Road since the 1970s. She says cars and trucks park at the end of the road after dark almost daily. She says drivers shine their headlights toward the water and even drive onto the beach.

“I would like to see people and traffic separated so that the children and the turtles are safe, ” said Geruso Blumberg.

Sarasota County installed a light barrier along part of Beach Road ahead of nesting season this year. Locals worry gaps in the barrier could lead to trouble similar to what they’ve seen in years past.

During sea turtle nesting season last year, residents captured images of tire tracks on the beach not far from marked nests.

“I’ve never seen just such a disrespect for our environment,” said Siesta Key resident Mike Holderness.

Holderness tells 8 On Your Side he submitted an application with Sarasota County to install wooden bollards on his beach property. He wants the bollards to run east to west to help keep vehicular traffic away from the turtles for good.

“We definitely need the bollards to keep the trucks off the beach and vehicles off the beach as well as maybe 4 foot bollards to keep the light of four-wheel-drive trucks off the beach at night,” said Holderness.

Sarasota County officials tell 8 On Your Side the application it is currently on hold. “As proposed, the request does not meet the criteria for staff approval,” said a county spokesperson.

“It’s crucial that we get that up. With or without Sarasota County’s authority, it is going up,” said Holderness.

MOTE Marine Laboratory says driving on the beach can damage sea turtle nests, hatchlings, or a nesting female. Excessive activity on a beach at night or obstructions on the beach can cause a female to false crawl (leave the beach without laying a nest) or cause harm to a nesting female or hatchlings. It is illegal to harass, or harm sea turtles, hatchlings, nests, or nest marking materials. For tips on how to keep sea turtles safe, click here.

MORE TOP STORIES