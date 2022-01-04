Siesta Key incorporation won’t move forward in legislative session

Sarasota County

SARASOTA Co. (WFLA) – A delegation of local representatives on Tuesday failed to vote to incorporate Siesta Key.

Residents attempted to incorporate to governmentally control themselves instead of bowing to Sarasota county, a move that comes after the Sarasota County Commission approved two high-density hotels to be built on the barrier island.

The vote was a 3-3 tie between members of the Florida House of Representatives and State Senator Joe Gruters:

  • Rep. Fiona McFarland (R) – yes (bill sponsor)
  • Sen. Joe Gruters (R) – yes
  • Rep. Michele Rayner (D) – yes
  • Rep. James Buchanan (R) – No
  • Rep. William Robinson (R) – No
  • Rep. Tommy Gregory (R) – No

The vote comes after a nearly six-month battle as Siesta Key residents formed an organization to incorporate called Save Siesta Key, and put together documentation needed to start the process of potentially going independent.

