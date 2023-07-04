This May 18, 2017 photo shows Siesta Beach on Siesta Key in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The beach parking lot on Siesta Key filled up early on July 4.

At 8:35 a.m., the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced that there were no spots left in the parking lot.

The sheriff’s office encouraged beachgoers to use rideshare services and the free Siesta Key Breeze trolley to get around the island. The trolley runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. More information about the trolley is available on the Sarasota County website.

