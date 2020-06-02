Short-lived tornado touches down in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A short-lived tornado was reported in Venice, according to the National Weather Service on Monday.

The short lived tornado reportedly touched down at 5:39 p.m. near Wellfield Park and crossed East Venice Avenue, according to NWS.

(WFLA viewer photo)

The tornado pushed through the Venice Commons Publix on East Venice Avenue, Wellfield Park and a home on Bay Indies, according to Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey.

Both goal posts at the Pop Warner football field at Wellfield were damaged.

Several cars were published into other cars at Publix and trees were ripped out in the parking lot.

Publix sustained roof damage, lost power and closed for the night.

In Bay Indies, a carport was ripped off a residence in the 900 block of W. Desirade Ave. and blown into another home.

Carvey confirmed a home on Cypress Avenue was struck by lightning, tearing a 4 foot by 8 foot hole in the roof.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the family living there.

According to NWS, the exact track, strength and details about the tornado will be published on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.