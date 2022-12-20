TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of shooting a woman was found dead Monday during a standoff with deputies in Sarasota, authorities said.

Alan Otis Smith, 75, allegedly shot his live-in girlfriend in an apartment at the Anson on Palmer Ranch which is in the 6200 block of Sawyer Loop Road. Deputies said the woman was able to flee the apartment, and her neighbors called 911. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment, but the extent of her injuries were not disclosed.

Deputies responded to the shooting and evacuated the surrounding apartments. A SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team went to the scene and tried to make contact with Smith, who was inside the building, armed with a gun.

Negotiators spent several hours trying to talk to him without success. They finally entered the apartment and discovered he shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said a medical examiner will determine his exact cause of death.

No further information was immediately available.