SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A major road in Sarasota County is shut down while deputies investigate a shooting that happened Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road, according to a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

The eastbound lanes of Fruitville Road are closed from Paramount Drive to I-75. The sheriff’s office asked drivers to avoid the area.

FDOT camera image showing the police presence at Fruitville Road and I-75

“All persons involved are accounted for and there is no danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting or if anyone was hurt.

