Serious 2-car crash causes road closures in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A two-car crash with serious injuries has caused road closures in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Links Avenue.

Traffic was closed at Fruitville Road and US 301, and Osprey Avenue and Fruitville Road, however, has since been reopened.

Please check back for the latest updates.

