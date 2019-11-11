LIVE NOW /
Separation agreement reached with Sarasota County School Superintendent

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County School Board has agreed to a separation agreement with Superintendent Todd Bowden.

8 On Your Side has learned the Sarasota County School Board will pay Bowden a severance package – totaling 20 weeks of salary and benefits – in a lump sum. The board would also reimburse his attorney fees to the tune of more than $65,500.

Dr. Todd Bowden came under fire for his handling of a sexual harassment case involving former Assistant Superintendent Jeff Maultsby.

If the school board approves the agreement during its meeting next week, Bowden’s tenure will end on Dec. 31.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

