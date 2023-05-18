SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are closed in Sarasota County as crews clean up after a vehicle fire on Thursday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Florida Highway Patrol troopers with the incident, which happened near mile marker 183.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at SR-777. The closure extends from North River Road to Sumter Boulevard, FHP said.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

There is no word yet on what caused the truck to catch fire, but FHP said no one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.