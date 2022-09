TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County on Tuesday.

The rash happened Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 183.

At least one person was injured, but the extent of their injuries were not disclosed.

The Highway Patrol said the right and center northbound lanes are closed, but the left lane remains open.

Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area.