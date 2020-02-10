Selby Gardens submits compromise master plan; community reacts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The historic Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is looking into a massive multi-million dollar improvement project, but not everyone in the community approves of it.

Selby Gardens has been around for 45 years. They are looking to revamp and expand because it is running out of space.

“A master plan was never implemented and we are lacking the key infrastructure to handle the public like parking and other amenities,” President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said.

In May, Selby Gardens announced its $92 million improvement project for the popular Sarasota spot. The goal of the project is to make the space more financially and environmentally sustainable. The master plan includes three phases.

Concept for new main entry to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

“Phase one tackles a lot of the significant infrastructure issue such as parking, housing and scientific collections, our rare books collection, our library collection,” Rominiecki said. “As well as opening up the garden for more accessibility and more garden space.”

The second phase will focus on building a new glasshouse facility for the living collections. The third phase is about unifying the entire campus with pathways and doing a full renovation of the national landmark and historic building, the Payne Mansion.

“I think the community really understands the urgency behind getting this project done, safeguarding our collections and securing the future of this institution since they have gotten behind it so quickly,” she said.

However, that’s not the case for everyone in the community.

“I think Selby Gardens deserves to grow the gardens and of course needs to be sustainable but the botanical garden, honestly, I disagree with major aspects of the design because they are in conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan and their activities are in violation of the city’s ordinances and zoning,” said Ty Hall.

Hall is a member of “Selling Our Selby.” It’s an organization that supports the historic botanical gardens and wants to preserve its rich history. The group fears the new master plan gets in the way of that.

“Our key point here is we think Selby Gardens, their operation and growth plan should be compatible with the current city’s zoning and comprehensive plan and it’s on them to come up with a master plan that’s compatible with the comprehensive plan and the neighborhood,” Hall said.

Selby Gardens has received a lot of push back from the community since the announcement of their master plan. So much so, that the original plan was rejected by Sarasota’s City Commission due to concerns of traffic and noise.

“We believe their focus greatly on making their core mission an event center and they are forgetting their roots of becoming a peaceful, quiet, botanical garden,” Hall said.

People in the community didn’t like Selby’s original parking garage structure, the public restaurant on the roof of the garage and the noise that would come along with it, and the potential for increased traffic. So, Selby Gardens went back to the drawing board.

After more than 40 hours of public comment, Selby Gardens came up with their compromise plan. In the new plan, they cut the parking structure’s overall height by 40% and no longer seek a change to the city’s comprehensive plan. They reduced the size of the planned restaurant from 185 to a maximum of 110 seats and limited the restaurant’s hours of operation to mirror the Gardens’ hours to cut down on noise and traffic from non-Gardens patrons.

However, Hall says that is not enough.

“I think there are many creative solutions they can consider for parking and at the same time grow the garden. I think they could consider offsite parking. I think they could consider a reservation center,” Hall said.

Hall believes the upgrades do not benefit taxpayers.

“No, it’s not a benefit to taxpayers. It’s a botanical garden, it’s a not for profit, they aren’t contributing to the state because they aren’t paying income tax or property tax and they are charging for admission and they are running a commercial enterprise, so no I think it’s just the opposite,” he said.

However, Rominiecki firmly believes the upgraded botanical garden will have a positive impact on the community.

“There are a lot of public benefits to the project,” Rominiecki said. “We have a multi-use recreational trail that will be one hundred percent accessible and free to the public. There are a lot of economic and workforce development impacts to the project that benefit the community.”

Selby Gardens re-submitted their new compromise plan to the city commission this month. They are currently awaiting approval, which could take weeks. Hall says he and many others in the community plan to work with Selby Gardens and the city commission to solidify a plan that makes everyone happy.

